Udaya Bhanu is Back with Tribanadhari Barbarik: Does High-Energy Mass Number Iskithadi Uskithadi

The upcoming film Tribanadhari Barbarik, starring versatile actor Sathyaraj in the lead role, is generating buzz for its unique concept and engaging content. Presented by star director Maruthi, the film is produced by Vijaypal Reddy Adidhala under the Vanara Celluloid banner, with Mohan Srivatsa helming the direction. Songs from the movie, released via Aditya Music, have already struck a chord with audiences. The previously released glimpses and teaser also garnered good attention. Now, the makers have dropped a peppy mass number titled Iskithadi Uskithadi, which has turned heads instantly.

Music by Infusion Band brings a boisterous, foot-tapping vibe with a blend of native percussion and funky beats. The sound design is dynamic and geared towards entertaining B and C centre audiences, making it an ideal number for mass celebrations and dance floors. Penned by Raghu Ram, the lyrics are catchy and tailored for a mass appeal, blending rhythm and cheeky charm to elevate the mood.

The video bursts with bright, colorful visuals and showcases a lively festive setting. Rahul Sipligunj’s voice adds raw energy and rustic appeal, effortlessly capturing the festive spirit of the song. His delivery complements the high-tempo beats and sets the stage for a dance-worthy anthem.

The true highlight is Udaya Bhanu, who completely owns the screen with her fiery dance moves and confident screen presence. The choreography is bold, fast-paced, and laden with mass appeal, becoming the song’s biggest attraction. The grace-meets-power style of her performance elevates the track into a visual feast. She indeed sets the screen ablaze with high energy moves.

Previously released songs like “Nee Valle Nee Valle”, “Anaganaga Kathala”, and the Barbarik Theme Song were also well-received. With post-production work now complete, the team is currently promoting the film ahead of its release date announcement.

