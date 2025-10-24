Hyderabad to Get Six New Skywalks to Ease Traffic and Boost Pedestrian Safety

To tackle rising traffic congestion and improve pedestrian safety in the city, the Telangana government has announced plans to construct six new skywalks across Greater Hyderabad.

The initiative, aimed at providing safer and more convenient road-crossing options, will focus on high-traffic areas prone to congestion and accidents. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has been tasked with preparing detailed plans on a priority basis for skywalks at Afzalgunj, Madina, Lakdikapul petrol pump, BHEL, JNTU, and Miyapur T-junction.

Officials identified these locations as some of the busiest and riskiest spots for pedestrians, with frequent traffic jams and accident reports. “The proposed skywalks will not only ensure safer movement for the public but also help in improving traffic flow significantly,” they said.

Currently, the Uppal skywalk is operational and has already eased congestion in the area. Construction at the Mehdipatnam skywalk is progressing rapidly, while a major skywalk project at Secunderabad, connecting the railway station, metro station, and bus stand, is expected to greatly benefit daily commuters.

A survey by LEE Associates highlighted that at least 23 locations across Hyderabad require skywalks to manage the growing urban traffic efficiently and provide pedestrians with safer mobility options.

With these new developments, Hyderabad is taking steps toward creating a pedestrian-friendly city while addressing the challenges of urban congestion.