Hyderabad: Flights to America, Dubai, UK Get Longer and Costlier

Passengers flying to Dubai, North America, or Britain from Hyderabad will now face longer travel times and higher ticket costs.

The reason for the increased travel time and ticket prices is the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan.

Following the horrendous Pahalgam terrorist attack in Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people, India retaliated by suspending the Indus Water Treaty and cancelling visas for Pakistani nationals. In a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian-owned and -operated flights on April 24. Subsequently, India also announced the closure of its airspace to Pakistan-operated flights from April 30 to May 23.

As a result, airlines such as Air India, IndiGo, and others have been forced to take longer routes to reach destinations in North America, the Middle East, and Britain, thereby burning more fuel.

Travel time for flights on these routes is expected to increase by 1.5 to 2.5 hours.

According to a Business Standard report, flying internationally from North Indian cities will cost Indian airlines an additional ₹77 crore each week.

For a North America-bound flight, the added 1.5 hours can cost around ₹29 lakh, including expenses for technical halts. Flights to Europe with the same delay may cost about ₹22.5 lakh, while Middle East flights, delayed by around 45 minutes, may incur additional costs of approximately ₹5 lakh each.