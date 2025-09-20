Hyderabad Airport Drug Bust: Woman Arrested for Smuggling Rs 12 Crore Ganja from Dubai

In a shocking development, officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) detained a woman at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad, Hyderabad, after she was found attempting to smuggle 12 kg of hydroponic marijuana. The seized consignment is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 12 crore in the illegal market. The woman reportedly arrived at the airport on a flight from Dubai. Authorities are investigating the case, and more details are expected as the probe progresses.

This recent arrest follows a string of similar drug smuggling incidents at the Shamshabad airport in recent weeks. Just weeks ago, another female passenger was apprehended carrying 40.2 kg of hydroponic marijuana concealed in two check-in suitcases. The Hyderabad unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) acted on a tip-off to seize the contraband, which is valued at around Rs 14 crore in the black market.

Earlier this month, a 23-year-old woman was also arrested at the airport for smuggling 13.3 kg of marijuana from Bangkok, with the haul estimated to be worth Rs 3 crore internationally.

These consecutive incidents highlight the growing challenge of narcotics trafficking through Hyderabad’s international airport and underscore the vigilance of the DRI and NCB in curbing the illegal drug trade.