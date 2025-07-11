Holiday Demand Rises as Teachers Protest in Hyderabad Schools

More and more student activists and teachers in Hyderabad are protesting the refusal of corporate and private schools to give holidays on second Saturdays, even though the Telangana state government calendar clearly mentions that second Saturdays be given as holidays.

Teachers Raise Alarm Over Long Working Days

The teachers claim that the workload they have, such as longer school hours and administrative work after school, merits a minimum of two days of rest per month.

"Most of us work 10 hours a day and yet take home administrative work. A single Sunday is not sufficient for rest and self-time," said a teacher, who spoke to local media anonymously.

Another instructor questioned the inequality: "If government offices continue to be closed on second Saturdays, why should school teachers be exempted?"

Representation Filed with School Education Director

As per a report published in the media, there was a formal representation made to School Education Director Dr. Naveen Nicolas on Thursday. The complaint points to the extent to which numerous private schools in Hyderabad and other districts are still operating on second Saturdays, contrary to the state holiday calendar.

The petition was submitted jointly by members of the Telangana Private Teachers' Labour Federation (TPTLF), the Students' Federation of India (SFI), and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI).

Activists also call for action on school fees.

Aside from the holiday concern, student activists called for the enactment of legislation to check runaway fee collection and exploitation by private schools.

With the mounting pressure, teachers and activists alike are waiting for immediate actions to solve these age-old problems in the education system of the state.