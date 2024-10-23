HMDA's Flawed Master Plan: Many Unanswered Questions, Victims Seek Resolution

The 2031 Hyderabad Master Plan, introduced to guide the city’s development, has been marred by thousands of errors, leaving many landowners in distress. From Nagole to Turkayamjal, residents have faced issues such as denied LRS (Layout Regularization Scheme) approvals, delayed road constructions, and flawed mapping. Despite years of waiting, those affected by the plan’s inaccuracies continue to suffer financial and emotional losses, with no clear resolution in sight. As the government now proposes a 2050 Mega Master Plan to correct these mistakes and expand HMDA’s jurisdiction, many victims remain skeptical, hoping for long-overdue relief.

👉 “A 200-foot wide road was proposed in the master plan from Nagole to Kuntloor. However, no action has been taken in that direction so far. Large-scale constructions have already taken place around the area. Whether the road will be built or not is uncertain, but our plot was denied LRS (Layout Regularization Scheme) because it was said to be in the middle of the proposed road. Years have passed, and no road has been constructed, nor has the master plan been revised. Many like me have suffered significant losses,” expressed Ram Reddy from Nagole, sharing his frustration. He is deeply distressed as he cannot sell the land or undertake any construction due to errors in the HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority) master plan.

👉 "Near Turkayamjal, a person bought a 250-square-yard plot in the past. The master plan indicated that a 150-foot road would pass through the area. However, another plot right next to it was granted LRS. When the affected person approached HMDA officials, they stated that the master plan was the only valid document. Since then, he has not received any resolution."

Marred by Thousands of Errors:

As part of Hyderabad's urban development, the government prepared a comprehensive plan in 2013, considering the needs for 2031. This plan combined the efforts of GHMC, MCH, the Airport Authority, Cyberabad Authority, and HMDA. However, authorities later recognized that the plan contained numerous flaws due to the lack of scientific study at the time. Roads, lakes, ponds, and canals were either marked where they did not exist or omitted where they did. Additionally, in hundreds of villages within HMDA’s jurisdiction, some survey numbers and village names were missing. Officials failed to coordinate five master plans, and around 3,000 errors were identified. As a result, over 50,000 people missed the opportunity to apply for LRS. Victims from various regions are still expressing their concerns, saying these mistakes continue to haunt them.

Woes Remain:

Even though the government has issued notifications for LRS two or three times since the master plan came into effect, victims affected by the plan’s errors still haven’t received any solutions. “We have been going around officials, hoping for some resolution and for the errors in the master plan to be corrected. But all we are left with is disappointment,” said Chandrasekhar from BN Reddy Nagar.

Meanwhile, for the past five to six years, there have been proposals to revise the 2031 master plan and create a new one. The 2041 master plan is expected soon, which would cover all areas under the Triple One GO and extend to 7,200 square kilometers under HMDA. With the new Congress government in power, they are considering a step further, proposing a comprehensive master plan that extends to Triple R areas. Victims who have suffered due to the 2031 master plan have been waiting for a resolution for over a decade, with no solutions in sight.

HMDA Mega Master Plan - 2050 :

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has already emphasized the need to develop a comprehensive plan for Telangana’s development, to be implemented in phases up to 2050. The proposal is to divide Telangana into three parts: urban areas up to the Outer Ring Road, suburban areas from the Outer Ring Road to the Regional Ring Road, and rural areas beyond that. The government plans to undertake development activities accordingly.

As a result, HMDA’s jurisdiction will expand from the current 7,200 square kilometers to around 10,000 square kilometers. A 'Mega Master Plan – 2050' will be developed to cover this entire region. It will include comprehensive mobility plans for public transport from ORR to Triple R, economic development strategies, and blue and green infrastructure planning. An HMDA senior official stated that the target is to complete the mega master plan by December this year, but no progress has been made in that direction so far.”

