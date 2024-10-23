Watch: YS Jagan Becomes Emotional While Consoling Sahana's Family

23 October, Guntur: AP Former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Guntur today to extend his condolences to the family of Sahana, a young woman who tragically lost her life in a brutal attack. During his visit to the Government General Hospital (GGH), Jagan met with Sahana’s grieving family, offering them support and encouragement. He also inquired with the medical staff about the treatment provided. After the Guntur visit, Jagan will proceed to Kadapa, where he will meet the family of Dastagiramma, another victim of a tragic attack, and conclude his tour in Pulivendula.

Live Updates

👉 YS Jagan visited GGH (Government General Hospital) and was greeted by a large crowd of fans and locals gathered at the hospital.

👉 YS Jagan arrived in Guntur, where he is expected to meet and console the family members of Sahana shortly.

👉 YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to tour Guntur and YSR districts today. As part of his visit, he will offer his condolences to the family of Sahana, a young woman from Tenali who was tragically killed in a brutal attack by a TDP worker and rowdy-sheeter at GGH Guntur.

👉 YS Jagan leaves his residence in Tadepalli and is expected to reach Guntur GGH by 10:50 AM.

👉 After the visit, he will depart for Badvel in YSR district, where he will console the family of Dastagiramma, a victim of a tragic attack by a stalker. He is expected to reach Pulivendula by 3 PM and stay there overnight.

