Hanumakonda: SSC 10th  Hindi Question Paper Leak Case Solved

Warangal/Hanumakonda: Kamalapur Police have solved the 10th Class Hindi question paper leak case on Tuesday. The investigation into the leak of the Hindi SSC question paper revealed the role of a 16-year-old student who allegedly earlier leaked the question paper on Tuesday. Along with the boy, another person was detained by the police.

Reports state that the boy had gone into an examination center at Kamalapur in the Hanumakonda district and grabbed the paper from the hands of the invigilator and took a photograph of the question paper and fled from there. Another person is said to have shared it on social media and on Whatsapp groups.

The police have already detained the Kamalapur Exam Centre Departmental Officer and the Chief Superintendent of exams and another female invigilator in the case. As per reports, the Education Department officials have decided to take action against them and suspend the officials from services.

Telangana Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy has taken serious note of the issue and directed the district education officers of Warangal and Hanamkonda to lodge complaints with the police and warned of serious actions against the education department officials concerned. A high-level meeting was convened where the Warangal Commissioner of Police, Collectors, and DEOS of Hanumakonda and Warangal Districts, is to decide the security measures to be taken to ensure the examinations smoothly. With four more SSC examinations to be held in the coming week a decision to increase security and ban the cell phones of the officials in charge of conducting the examinations including the invigilators in the examination halls also being mulled by the officials.

The remand report of the accused in connection with the 10th SSC Telugu paper leak case at Tandur in Vikarabad district has also revealed key facts about the leakage of the SSC question papers. Officials claimed that Bandeppa and Sandeppa had leaked the papers to only select students known to them and were planning to give the answers in the form of slips. The remand report explained that when Samappa had asked Bandeppa to put the photo of the paper, he sent the question paper to students who did not appear for the exam. Bandeppa accidentally posted the question paper in another WhatsApp group as well, and many took a screenshot before deleting it. It was found that the paper came out from Bandeppa's phone.

Two teachers were arrested by the police for leaking the paper from an examination centre in Tandur and one of the teachers, who was on invigilation duty at the exam centre, allegedly took a photo of the question paper and shared it on WhatsApp. The education department suspended four others who were on duty at the exam centre.

Also Read: SSC Exam Hindi Question Paper Leaked In Warangal