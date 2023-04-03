Telangana: Four Suspended in Class 10 Question Paper Leak Case

The Telangana Education department on Monday suspended four officials including Chief Superintendent Shivakumar, departmental officer K Gopal and two invigilators S. Bandappa and Sammappain for their involvement in the class 10 paper leak in Thandur on Monday.

The SSC exams began on Monday, 3rd April and the question paper was set to have been leaked on various social media platforms. According to details, a photo of the first-language Telugu question paper was leaked on WhatsApp Groups within seven minutes ( 9:37 am) after the commencement of the exam. It was first circulated in Tandur in the Vikarabad district.

"Tomorrow's exam will be conducted as per the schedule. Parents and students are assured that there is no reason for worry or apprehension in the matter," a press note from the school education department said.