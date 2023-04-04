Hyderabad, April 4 (IANS) For a second consecutive day on Tuesday, Telangana witnessed leakage of question papers of 10th class exams. The Hindi question paper of Second School Certificate (SSC) was allegedly circulated on some WhatsApp groups in Warangal district on Tuesday. Minutes after the Hindi exam started, the paper was circulated on social media.

Education minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy has taken serious note of the reports and directed the district education officers of Warangal and Hanamkonda to lodge complaints with the police. The DEOs denied the reports of paper leak.

This comes a day after Telugu paper was circulated on WhatsApp group in Vikarabad district. Two teachers were arrested by the police for leaking the paper from an examination centre in Tandur.

One of the teachers, who was on invigilation duty at the exam centre, allegedly took a photo of the question paper and shared it on WhatsApp. The education department suspended four others who were on duty at the exam centre.

Meanwhile, some answer sheets of the first paper went missing in Adilabad district's Utnoor town. Police registered a case and took up investigation after education department officials lodged a complaint.

The answer sheets of the Telugu paper went missing on Monday when they were being transported from post office to bus stand in an autorickshaw. One of the 11 bundles of the answer sheets was found missing.

Additional collector launched an investigation. However, police officials informed him that CCTV cameras on the route from post office to bus stand were not functioning. Footage from CCTV cameras installed in shops was being scanned as part of the investigation.

Answer sheets of nine students are reported to be missing. The education department officials said justice would be done to them.

The education department blamed postal staff for the negligence.

The Second School Certificate (SSC) board exam began across Telangana. A total of 4,94,620 students are appearing for the exams at 2,652 centres.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.