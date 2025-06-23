H-1B Visas of Hyderabad and Bengaluru Employees Revoked for Overstaying in India

Troubles for Indian H-1B visa holders continue, as three individuals — two from Hyderabad and one from Bengaluru — recently had their visas cancelled for overstaying in India.

According to reports, one of the affected individuals shared that they faced a “particularly tough situation at US immigration in Abu Dhabi.”

While one person stayed in India for nearly three months, the others stayed for over three months. According to the rules, H-1B visa holders are allowed to stay outside the US for a period of no more than 60 days.

Despite submitting proof of emergency circumstances and approval emails from their respective employers, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials at Abu Dhabi airport denied them entry and instructed them to return to India.

“An attorney denied entry and stamped ‘cancelled’ on the visa, citing Section 41.122(h)(3), and sent us back to India,” the individual stated. The message also emphasized that the maximum allowable stay outside the US for H-1B visa holders is typically 60 days, even with valid reasons. He advised others to limit international trips to 30–40 days to avoid complications.

The Abu Dhabi International Airport has a US CBP preclearance facility, which enables travelers to complete US immigration and customs checks before boarding their flights to the United States.

Since the Trump administration tightened immigration policies, non-resident workers in the US have grown increasingly cautious, as even minor procedural missteps can lead to deportation or visa cancellations.