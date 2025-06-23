Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Lands in Soup Over "Cartoon" Remark on Chahal

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma and his wife, Ritika, recently appeared on the podcast of legendary player Harbhajan Singh along with his wife, Geeta Basra. The show has been a hit, and people have been watching it due to its popularity. Many untold stories and behind-the-scenes information can be discovered from players who are more relaxed and not constrained by the obligation to conduct interviews.

Harbhajan Singh, known for his ability to bring out the playful side in everyone, did the same with Rohit and Ritika, marking one of their rare appearances on the show as a couple. During an intriguing segment, Harbhajan was giving the couple players' names and asking them to say the first word they remember whenever they think about that player.

As soon as Harbhajan Singh said "Yuzvendra Chahal," Ritika said, "Cartoon," in a lighthearted manner, and later explained that he looks like one. Even though Ritika didn't mean to insult the wrist spinner with this comment, it has now turned into a subject of heated discussion on social media, as fans have been calling her out for the same.

What was initially supposed to be a fun-filled comment soon turned into something serious as fans demanded an apology from Rohit Sharma's wife for insulting Yuzvendra Chahal. There is no official word from Ritika yet on the same thing, and it remains to be seen if she chooses to respond to the whole saga.