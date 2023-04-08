HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stated that the because of the Telangana Government’s lack of cooperation towards the Center’s initiatives, development in the State was being delayed.

The Prime Minister who was in the State of Telangana for a brief visit inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various rail and road projects worth over Rs 11 thousand crore. He also flagged off the second Vande Bharat Express train to Tirupati from the Secunderabad Railway Station.

The Prime Minister reached the Parade Grounds and addressed the BJP workers who were gathered there. After addressing the crowd in Telugu which has become a customary practice to greet the crowds in the local language before starting his speech, the PM without taking the names of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao or the BRS party name urged the Government to not allow any obstruction in development being planned for the people of the state.

He also mentioned that a handful of people were encouraging dynastic politics are trying to see where they can reap benefits from projects being implemented for the Telangana people He cautioned against the corrupt forces in society and against those who practice family rule and believe in dynasties.

He also made a remark that ‘they’ were going to the courts to save themselves from authorities. "Some corrupt people approached the Supreme Court. The court gave them a shock by refusing to entertain their pleas," Modi criticised, without taking any names, but it was clear who he was referring to. We must strive for freedom from the family rule. All forces are uniting to fight against me, the PM said.

Earlier in the day, the PM flagged off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train from Secunderabad Railway station here. He also launched and inaugurated several infrastructure projects from the public meeting venue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a whirlwind trip to poll-bound Karnataka and Telangana as well as Tamil Nadu on April 8 and 9. He will be in Telangana and Tamil Nadu on April 8 while he will visit Karnataka on April 9.

