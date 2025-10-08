Diwali Holiday 2025: Hyderabad Police Issues Guidelines for Firework Shop Licensing

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police Commissionerate has instructed all firecracker shop owners to secure the mandatory license for selling fireworks from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of their respective zones by October 16.

How to Apply for a Firecracker License

Applicants can obtain the license by creating an account on the Cyberabad Police official website. Once registered, they need to click on “Apply for Permissions” to access the application forms and fill in the required details. The website also allows sellers to track the status of their application.

Authorities have warned that shop owners who fail to obtain a license under the Explosives Act, 1884, and Explosives Rules, 1983 may face penalties or other actions as prescribed under the law.

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