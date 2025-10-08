Hyderabad to Bangalore Vande Bharat Express Will Operate on Fridays; Holiday Travelers Rejoice

The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced that it has cancelled its earlier decision to alter the schedule of the Kacheguda–Yeshwantpur–Kacheguda Vande Bharat Express (Train Nos. 20703/20704).

Recently, the railway zone had issued a notification stating that the train would not operate on Fridays from December 4, 2025. However, this proposed change has now been rolled back, and passengers can continue to rely on the service as before. The SCR clarified that the train will continue to run six days a week, with Wednesday being the only non-operational day.

The Kacheguda–Yeshwantpur Vande Bharat Express is a popular high-speed train connecting Hyderabad’s Kacheguda station with Bengaluru’s Yeshwantpur station. Known for its modern facilities and reduced travel time, the train has seen consistent demand from passengers traveling between Telangana and Karnataka.

The latest announcement from SCR comes as a relief to regular commuters and travelers, especially ahead of the festive and holiday season. Rail authorities have urged passengers to check official railway updates before planning their journey to avoid any last-minute confusion.

With the cancellation of the proposed schedule change, the Vande Bharat Express will continue its operations seamlessly, ensuring daily connectivity except on Wednesdays.