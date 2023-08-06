Did You Know Gaddar Starred In These Movies?

With the demise of Gaddar on Sunday, the voice that brought awakening among the poor and oppressed will no longer be heard. The voice that brought revolution in the lives of scores of people has fallen silent. The activist who was known for his moving songs about social justice is no more.

Did you know the notable folk singer Gaddar also worked in a handful of Telugu movies?

Rangula Kala (1983) : The movie won the Best Feature Film in Telugu for its vivid portrayal of urban life. Gaddar not only acted but also composed the lyrics of the movie. The film was also screened at the 9th International Film Festival of India.

Jai Bolo Telangana (2011) : The movie is based on the Telangana movement. Gaddar can be seen playing a pivotal role in the Jagapathi Babu-starrer film.

Dandakaranyam (2016) : Gaddar played a lead role in the movie directed by R Narayana Murthy. The film attempts to capture the exploitation of forested areas and the bauxite mining in Visakha Agency.

GodFather (2022): The last movie of Gaddar was megastar Chiranjeevi’s political action-thriller GodFather. Gaddar was shown as a friend of the actor's father in the film.

