Dharmapuri Brahmotsavam Begins Today, March 10

The much-awaited Dharmapuri Brahmotsavam (Jatara) starts today, March 10, at Dharmapuri in Jagtial district. This 13-day religious festival, dedicated to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and Sri Venkateswara Swamy, will run until March 22. Held on the sacred banks of the Godavari River, the event promises to be a spectacular display of devotion and tradition, attracting a large number of devotees from across the state.

Key Dates of the Brahmotsavam:

March 10: Festival begins, coinciding with Phalguna Shuddha Ekadashi.

March 11: Divine wedding of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

March 14: Ritual float procession (Teppotsavam) and Dolotsavam of Sri Yoga Narasimha Swamy.

March 15: Procession of Sri Ugra Narasimha Swamy.

March 16: Procession, Teppotsavam, and Dolotsavam of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

March 19: Grand chariot procession of Muvvur Swamulu.

March 22: Festival concludes.

The festival will be spiritually guided by Paramahamsa Parivrajaka Acharya, head of Dharmapuri Mutt, and Sri Sri Sri Satchidananda Saraswati Maharaj. The district administration, along with the endowment department, has made extensive arrangements to ensure the comfort of attendees. These include freshly painted temple towers, water facilities, temporary shelters, lighting, fans in queue areas, and separate changing rooms for women at riverbank bathing ghats.

Security measures have been carefully planned by the district police. Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar has reviewed the security arrangements, with tight control at important locations such as the Koneru pond area, queues, and pathways. CCTV cameras will be installed, and a control room has been set up for quick issue resolution to ensure smooth and safe celebrations.

This grand event marks an important cultural and spiritual occasion, uniting people in devotion and faith.