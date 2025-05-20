Covid Spike in India: Telangana Reports 34 New Cases Since May 12

As fresh cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Kerala, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, the Telangana government has sounded an alert. As of May 19, there are a total of 257 active cases in the country.

According to the Covid-19 dashboard of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Telangana has reported a total of 66 cases, with 34 cases added since May 12. Kerala has the highest number of cases at 69, with 27 reported since May 12.

A Covid ward has been prepared at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad to handle any potential spike in cases due to the new JN.1 variant.

Speaking to Sakshi, Gandhi Hospital Deputy Superintendent Dr. Sunil allayed public fears and emphasized that most cases are sub-clinical and are being treated like common cold, cough, and fever. He asserted that there are no serious infections among patients currently seeking treatment at the hospital.

He also explained that a dedicated Covid ward is always maintained on the third floor of the hospital to treat patients with severe infections.

JN.1 is a descendant of the Omicron BA.2.86 lineage, first identified in August 2023. It has acquired additional mutations that may increase its transmissibility and ability to evade immunity.

While healthcare providers emphasize that the latest variant is mild, they have advised vulnerable groups—including children, the elderly (above 60), and those with compromised immune systems—not to ignore any respiratory symptoms and to seek immediate medical attention.

Some of the common symptoms of the JN.1 variant include dry cough, loss of taste or smell, headache, runny or congested nose, fatigue, sore throat, fever and diarrhea.