BRS Takes BJP Head-on with '100 Lies of BJP' Campaign

Hyderabad: Highlighting the alleged failures of the BJP-led NDA government, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Monday released a booklet titled ‘BJP 100 Lies’.

The booklet and CD targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was released by BRS working president and Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao. The content is created by the social media convenors of the ruling party Dinesh Chowdary, Y Satish Reddy, Krishnak Manne and Jagan Mohan Rao. It highlights the BJP’s failures and injustices done to the Telangana state.

One of the social media convenors said the BRS party workers will distribute the booklets and CDs among the people of the state. Through this material, the BRS will attempt to tell how the BJP allegedly disappointed the people and how it failed to contain the growing unemployment and rising inflation in the country.

KTR appreciated the compilation of BJP’s alleged 100 lies and said that it is the BRS party’s responsibility to make the rural people aware of the failures of the saffron party.

“100 అబద్ధాల బీజేపి” అన్న పేరుతో బీఆర్ఎస్ సోషల్ మీడియా బృందం సంకలనం చేసిన సీడి మరియు బుక్‌లెట్‌ను బీఆర్ఎస్ వర్కింగ్ ప్రెసిడెంట్, మంత్రి శ్రీ కేటీఆర్ విడుదల చేశారు. BRS Working President and Minister Sri @KTRBRS released a CD and Booklet on “100 Lies of BJP '' compiled by BRS… pic.twitter.com/PjIWoYlHpW — BRS Party (@BRSparty) August 14, 2023

Also Read: Telangana HC Gives Relief to BRS MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy in Election Affidavit Case

