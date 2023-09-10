BRS Gears Up to Celebrate National Integration Day on Sep 17

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Sunday announced its plans to celebrate September 17 as National Integration Day. On this day, the Nizam-ruled Hyderabad princely State was merged into the Indian Union in 1948.

The BRS Working President KTR has exhorted the party cadre to hold grand celebrations to commemorate the day.

The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will attend the ceremony in Hyderabad while the BRS ministers would lead the state-organised celebrations in the headquarters of respective districts. They will also hoist the national flag on National Integration Day, a media release from KTR’ office stated.

The BRS leader said during the last two terms of KCR government, the Telangana state has witnessed development through innovative programs. He said under the rule of KCR, the Telugu state has become a torch-bearer for the entire country. He also cautioned the people to not believe the anti-government propaganda as some destructive forces are trying to divide the people on religious lines.

KTR also called upon the intellectual and activist society of Telangana to defeat the opportunists who are attempting to tarnish the bright history of the state. These destructive forces are out to corrupt the essence of Telangana’s heritage, he added.

