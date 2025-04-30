Bonalu 2025 Festivities in Telangana from June 26 to July 24

The Telangana Endowments Department has released the schedule for the colourful Bonalu celebrations that will take place in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad in June and July 2025. The celebrations will begin with a special puja at Sri Jagadamba Mahankali Temple on June 26, marking the start of nearly month-long festivities.

Key Dates and Events for Bonalu Celebrations:

June 26 – First Puja at Sri Jagadamba Mahankali Temple, Golconda Fort.

June 29 – Second Puja and Golconda Bonalu.

July 3, 6, 10, 13, 17, 20, 24 – Bonalu celebrations at various temples on Thursdays and Sundays.

July 13-14 – Main Bonalu celebrations at Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad. This two-day event will attract devotees from all over the state.

On July 13, women will offer Bonam (a decorated pot with vermillion and turmeric) to the goddess.

On July 14, a ritual called ‘Rangam’ will be performed, where a woman, embodying Goddess Mahankali, predicts the future and answers devotees’ questions.

July 20-21 – Bonalu celebrations at Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Temple in Haribowli and Sri Simhavani Mahankali Temple in Lal Darwaza.

July 24 – Marks the conclusion of Bonalu 2025 celebrations

Preparations for the Celebrations

The Endowments Department, in consultation with the district administration, will hold a coordination meeting in the first week of June to ensure the smooth conduct of the celebrations. Key departments, including the police, and members of various temple committees in the twin cities, will attend the meeting to discuss logistics and security measures.

This year’s Bonalu celebrations promise to be grand, as devotees come together to celebrate the goddess Mahankali with tradition, devotion, and vibrant festivities.