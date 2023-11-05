Telangana Polls: BJP to Release Final List of Candidates Tonight

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP is expected to release the final list of candidates for the November 30 polls in the state on Sunday night. The list will likely declare the names of 20 to 23 candidates who will be contesting the Assembly elections on the party ticket.

According to reports, the state BJP appears to have completed the selection process of candidates.The saffron party is gearing up to release the election manifesto on November 12 or 13. The BJP has so far released three lists declaring the names of candidates for 88 constituencies. In the first list, the party’s Central Election Committee of the BJP cleared the names for 52 out of 119 Assembly seats.

It is not clear if the state unit chief G Kishan Reddy and MP K Laxman will contest the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections. However, the party has fielded three of its four MPs from the state. Bandi Sanjay Kumar (MP from Karimnagar) has been fielded from Karimnagar Assembly constituency. Dharampuri Arvind (MP from Nizamabad) will contest from Koratla while Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao will be party candidate from Boath (ST) constituency. The party has retained all three sitting MLAs – Eatala Rajender (Gajwel constituency), Raja Singh ( Goshamahal constituency) and Raghunandan Rao ( Dubbak constituency).

