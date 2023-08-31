Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP is understood to have completed the process of selecting candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections. The saffron party will likely announce the first list of 15 candidates in the first week of September.

The party has been monitoring the political developments in the state closely and gathering the people’s pulse regarding the party’s position and it’s probable candidates. Eatala Rajender, who is heading the BJP election management committee, will likely contest against the chief minister KCR in the polls. The BRS chief has decided to contest the elections from two constituencies - Kamareddy and Gajwel.

As BJP has not succeeded in influencing the BRS leaders in switching loyalties ahead of elections, therefore, the party leadership seems to have decided to field its strong candidates against the ket BRS ministers in the elections. According to the party strategy, chances are Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender will contest from Gajwel constituency to defeat the chief minister in the polls.

The BJP has also devised plans to field another political heavyweight and Nizamabad MP D Aravind from Kamareddy against KC. Similarly, another Lok Sabha MP Bandi Sanjay will contest the elections from Sircilla against KT Rama Rao (KTR) and former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud will be fielded against Finance minister T Harish Rao in Siddipet.

The BJP leader Konda Visveshwar Reddy will contest against Sabitha Indra Reddy, Gujjula Rama Krishna against Gangula Kamalakar in Karimnagar, DK Aruna against Srinivas Goud in Mahabub Nagar and Maheshwar Reddy against Indrakaran Reddy in Nirmal assembly constituency.

