Bhadrachalam Building Collapse: One person dead, search underway for another worker

One worker, who was trapped under the rubble of the building that collapsed in Bhadrachalam, died while undergoing treatment early on Thursday.

A G+5 (ground plus five floors) building at Super Bazaar Centre collapsed in the afternoon on Wednesday (March 25) due to structural issues.

NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) personnel launched rescue operations to trace two persons trapped in the debris.

Around 2.30 am on Thursday (March 27), the personnel managed to rescue Ch Kameswara Rao, a mason, and immediately rushed him to the Government Area Hospital nearby. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Search operations are underway to trace P Ravinder, another worker trapped under the rubble.

Protesting the death of Kameswara Rao, his family members blocked District Collector Jitesh V Patil’s vehicle from moving ahead and demanded justice.

According to reports, the owner of the building, identified as Shaik Moulana, alias Sripathi, had acquired permission to build a temple and a

two-floored building. However, he flouted the norms and built a five-storied building. He reportedly surrendered to the police after the incident.

District Collector Patil and SP Rohit Raj have been monitoring the rescue operations.