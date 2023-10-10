BCs Rule Telangana Govt Not BRS, Says Kavitha

Hyderabad: As the election heat rises, the ruling BRS MLC K Kavitha slammed the Congress party for ignoring the Backward Classes community. Commenting on the need for Caste-based survey across the country, Kavitha questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as to why the grand old party did not carry out the census of Backward Classes as it ruled the country for six decades.

Participating in the Athmeeya Sammelanam of BC communities in Nizamabad on Tuesday, Kavitha said its’ BCs not the BRS is ruling in Telangana state. Expressing shock over the Congress leader’s sudden concern for the BCs, she said KCR-led BRS was the first party which raised the voice of the BC Commission. She also exuded confidence that the BRS party return to power for the third time in the state.

BRS MLC also targetted the BJP for maintaining silence on the issue of formation of a separate ministry for BCs at the Centre. In 2014, the chief minister KCR made sure that a resolution, which gives 33 percent reservation to BCs, is passed in the state assembly, she added.

