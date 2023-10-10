Telangana Ranks First in Farmer Suicide Cases, Alleges Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Launching a broadside against the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday alleged that the Telangana state has become number one state in terms of farmers suicides, crimes against women and children and corruption.

Addressing a public meeting in Adilabad, a day after the Election Commission of India announced the state poll schedule for 119-member Telangana Assembly, Amit Shah said the KCR government did not work for the betterment of the poor, dalits, adivasi and farmers. He claimed that during the last 10 years of the BRS regime, KCR’s only concern was how to install KT Rama Rao as the next chief minister of the state.

“KCR’s aim is only to make his son as CM. But the BJP’s aim is to ensure that every tribal of Adilabad gets education, jobs and also water for the farmers,” Amit Shah said.

KCR has made Telangana number one in both farmers' suicide and corruption. రైతుల ఆత్మహత్యలు, అవినీతి రెండింటిలోనూ తెలంగాణను కేసీఆర్ నెంబర్ వన్ గా నిలిపారు.#TelanganaWithBJP pic.twitter.com/Zgcpa1khMM — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 10, 2023

Cautioning the voters against electing the ‘dynastic parties’, the senior BJP leader said people of the Telugu state have got only two choices — either choose KCR government which reportedly thinks of promoting his son and daughter or pick the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party which works for the development of Dalits, poor and adivasis.

He reiterated his claim that Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM is controlling the affairs of KCR government. He also accused the ruling party of taking directions from Majlis (AIMIMI) for running the government.

