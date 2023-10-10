CM YS Jagan to Oversee Mass Housewarming Ceremony in Samalkot on Oct 12

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend a mass housewarming ceremony in the Jagananna colonies in Samalkot town of Kakinada district on Thursday. The Andhra Pradesh government has built five lakh housing units for the poor people under the Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu scheme.

CM YS Jagan will arrive in Samalkot on October12 and inaugurate five lakh houses constructed under the Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu scheme. He will then participate in the mass housewarming ceremony, where beneficiaries will move into their new homes for the first time.

The YSRCP government had previously distributed over 30 lakh house site pattas to beneficiaries. Following the chief minister's directive, the Housing Department has completed the construction of five lakh houses in the first phase across 26 districts.



