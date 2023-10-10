Skill Development Scam Case: SC Defers Hearing on Naidu’s Quash Petition Till Oct 13

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned until October 13 the hearing on TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu’s plea to quash the FIR in the skill development scam case.

The Opposition leader filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the top court challenging an order passed by the AP High Court declining to quash an FIR in the skill development scam case.

A bench of Justices Anirudhha Bose and Bela M Trivedi heard the arguments put forth by Senior Advocate Harish Salve, counsel for Naidu and Andhra Pradesh government counsel Mukul Rohatgi over the applicability of Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act in the case. As per the Section 17A, investigation officers need to obtain prior approval of competent authority before initiating any inquiry, inquiry or investigation into the decisions taken by a public servant in discharge of his official duties.

Referring to the complaint filed by former Union minister Yashwant Sinha in alleged irregularities in the Rafale fighter jet deal, Salve told the court that the investigation against the TDP leader Naidu started only in 2021 and therefore the amendment would be applicable in the case. Mukul Rohatgi, who argued on behalf of the AP government, said it should not be seen as an act of political revenge. He said that Section 17A does not apply retrospectively in the case.

