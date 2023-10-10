TDP Scion Nara Lokesh Questioned in Amaravati Inner Ring Road Case

Amaravati: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh appeared before the SIT for questioning in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) case on Tuesday. He reached the CID's Economic Offences Wing-II office in Tadepalli in Guntur at 9.55 am. The SIT officials interrogated the TDP leader till 5 pm.

Last month, the AP CID officials had gone to New Delhi to serve notice to Lokesh who was camping in the national capital to cobble up legal support for the release of his father and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who was arrested in the skill development scam and lodged in Rajahmundry central prison.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh High Court had directed the CID to not arrest Lokesh in the ongoing case. The probe agency has named Nara Lokesh as an accused (Accused 14) in the Inner RIng Road alignment case. Based on a complaint from YSR Congress Party MLA A Rama Krishna Reddy, the CID had registered an FIR against Naidu, former municipal administration minister Dr P Narayana, Nara Lokesh and others who have been accused of irregularities in the IRR case to cause wrongful gain to certain individuals.

