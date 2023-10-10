AAP submits memorandum to CJI against proposed changes to CrPC, IPC, Evidence Act

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) The legal cell of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the Chief Justice India (CJI), D.Y. Chandrachud against the proposed changes in CrPC, IPC, and Evidence Act .

In August, the Centre had introduced three Bills in the Lok Sabha to repeal and replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act.

Attacking the BJP-led Centre, AAP's legal cell head and advocate Sanjeev Nasiar said, "The Central government has weakened the Constitution of the country. Whoever raises voice against the Modi government, their voices are silenced and they are put in jail. Even the right to raise voice has been taken away from journalists. The lawyer community of the country has united against the dictatorship and murder of democracy by the Modi government."

Before submitting the memorandum, several lawyers led by Nasiar took out a procession from the Patiala House Court to the Supreme Court, protesting against the proposed changes.

Talking about the AAP's campaign, Nasiar said this is a part of the party's 'Save Constitution-Save Country' campaign.

"Today, we have gathered here to demand am Advocate Protection Act for our rights. A conspiracy is being hatched to change CrPC, IPC, Evidence Act etc. We will raise our voice against any such move," Nasiar added.

-- IANS

nupur/arm

