August 16, 17: Yellow alert for two days in Telangana!

Yesterday, Telangana experienced heavy rainfall in the afternoon and night. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for today and tomorrow. There is a high likelihood of downpours accompanied by thunderstorms and winds gusting at speeds of 30-40 km/h across the state.

In Hyderabad, heavy downpours are expected in the evening in certain areas, which may cause traffic disruptions. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for moderate to heavy rains in the districts of Adilabad, Nirmal, Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagityal, Nizamabad, Khammam, Karimnagar, Kothagudem, Bhongir, Suryapet, Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Warangal. The government advises the public to stay in safe locations to avoid inconvenience and potential danger.

