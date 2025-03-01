Hyderabad Brace Up for Severe Summer in March, April, May 2025

Hyderabad is set to face a scorching summer in 2025, with temperatures soaring higher than usual. According to weather forecasts from the IMD Hyderabad, April and May are expected to be particularly intense, with temperatures reaching between 44°C to 46°C during the day, making it one of the hottest seasons in recent years.

This extreme heat will not only be felt during the daytime but will also affect night temperatures, which are expected to be around 2°C higher than usual. Southern and central regions of Telangana, including Hyderabad, will be the most impacted by the rising temperatures.

Looking at historical data from 1901-2025, this summer will stand out as one of the hottest years, with temperatures expected to reach extremes similar to those recorded in 2017, when certain areas saw temperatures as high as 47°C and heatwaves caused fatalities.

The heat is expected to intensify during April and May, with April’s early days experiencing severe conditions. However, the latter half of April and the first half of May may bring some relief with scattered rains. As May progresses, the heat will return, peaking in the last week of May and the first week of June.

Hyderabad Residents should prepare for a particularly challenging summer ahead.