August 15–16, 2025: Heavy Rainfall Alert in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

The India Meteorological Department has put out an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in many districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the next 48 hours, August 15-16, 2025. There is a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal that will strengthen, causing moderate to heavy rains in the area.

Districts on Alert

For Andhra Pradesh, the Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Center issued flash flood alerts for the following districts:

Palnadu: Citizens are requested to remain vigilant owing to the flash flood threat.

Prakasam: Heavy rain is predicted, and citizens are requested to exercise caution.

Nandyal: Flash floods are threatening the region, and citizens are requested to remain vigilant.

An orange alert has been sounded for:

Eluru district: Heavy to extremely heavy rains anticipated, with 7-12 cm rainfall expected in the next 24 hours.

NTR district: Citizens should be ready for heavy rain.

Yellow alert has been raised for:

Srikakulam district: Heavy rain forecasted.

Vizianagaram district: Citizens should be careful.

Parvathipuram district: Heavy rain forecasted.

Alluri district: Citizens should remain vigilant.

Kurnool district: Heavy rain forecasted.

In Telangana, the Meteorological Department has declared:

Orange alert: For 12 districts, including the northern districts, where heavy rain is forecasted.

Yellow alert: For 8 districts, where people are asked to be careful.

Precautions and Preparations

People living in the affected districts should:

Remain indoors and refrain from visiting waterlogged areas.

Have emergency kits prepared, such as food, water, and first aid materials.

Listen to local news and weather reports for updates.

State governments have made efforts to maintain public safety, such as sending emergency response teams and establishing relief camps. People can approach emergency helplines 112 and 1070 in case of immediate need.

