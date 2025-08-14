3-Day School Holiday in Telangana from August 15 - 17: Independence Day, Krishna Janmashtami, and Sunday

As the Indian Meteorological Department forecast heavy rain in Telangana, the state government has announced school holidays in some districts. The weather prediction aside, the holiday timing coincides with two important events: Independence Day and Krishna Janmashtami. It is known that schools in Telangana got three-day holidays on August 15, 16, and 17.

Independence Day Celebrations

August 15 is India's Independence Day, when the nation will celebrate its independence from British rule. It is a national holiday and is celebrated with high spirits and patriotism throughout the nation. Schools in Telangana will be closed on this day to enable students to attend flag-hoisting ceremonies and cultural functions along with their families.

Krishna Janmashtami Festivities

The following day, August 16, is Krishna Janmashtami, an important Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. The festival is celebrated with much enthusiasm and devotion, and schools will remain closed so that the students can join their families in celebration.

Weekend Break

The break will also extend to August 17, which is a Sunday, giving students a welcome break after a hectic week.

Schools Shut Down in Multiple Districts

Given the torrential rain expected, schools in a number of districts in Telangana, such as Warangal, Hanmakonda, Mahabubabad, Janagama, Yadadri, and Bhuvanagiri, will be shut down from August 15 to 17. The move is meant to guarantee students' and teachers' safety from the bad weather.

Safety Measures

As there is heavy rain forecast in Telangana, the authorities advise students to remain indoors and not travel unnecessarily. Dangers that may arise include falling branches, live wires, and slippery roads. Parents are urged to ensure their children's safety and make necessary arrangements.

Half-Day Schools in GHMC Area

In Hyderabad, GHMC area schools will follow a half-day calendar on August 13 and August 14 because of the rainfall. Parents should verify this schedule with their child's school and check school WhatsApp groups for updates.

As a whole, the 3-day break will offer students an opportunity to unwind, take part in cultural activities, and rejuvenate for future school days.

Also read: Independence Day 2025: Dos and Don'ts for Hoisting the National Flag