Independence Day 2025: Dos and Don'ts for Hoisting the National Flag

With India readying to mark its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025, Indians all over the nation are getting ready to celebrate the freedom fighters of the country and mark the liberation of the nation from the British Empire. The day is celebrated with impressive flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural activities, and patriotic spirit.

The Significance of Flag Hoisting on Independence Day

On Independence Day, the national flag is raised from the bottom of the flagpole to the top, indicating victory of the country over the colonial powers. The flag or Tricolour is a national emblem and an object of national pride and unity. As per the Flag Code of India, the flag shall be hoisted with briskness and lowered slowly with dignity.

Rules for Displaying the National Flag

The Flag Code of India states definite rules regarding the exhibition of the national flag. Some important dos and don'ts are:

Dos:

The flag should be hoisted in a position of honor, so that it is not dwarfed by other flags or objects.

The saffron band has to be at the top when the flag is hoisted vertically.

The flag can be flown on all days, including Sundays and holidays, by individuals, private organizations, and educational institutions.

The flag may be flown at night only if it is well-lit and prominently displayed.

Don'ts:

The flag should not be used with the intent to insult its dignity, like dipping it in salute to any person or thing.

The flag should not be hoisted upside down or in a disrespectful way.

The flag should not be brought in contact with the ground, floor, or water.

The flag should not be used commercially, e.g., on costumed items, cushions, or napkins.

Consequences of Disrespecting the National Flag

Disrespect for the national flag has severe consequences. In accordance with the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, disrespect for the Flag Code or insulting the flag may result in a three-year imprisonment, fine, or both.

Marking Independence Day in Patriotism and Pride

As India marks its Independence Day, people are urged to express their patriotism and pride by observing the Flag Code and showing reverence to the national flag. In this way, we can pay tribute to our freedom fighters' sacrifices and re-dedicate ourselves to the unity and integrity of the nation.

Also read: Coolie Movie Review: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj Deliver Average Revenge Drama