Coolie Movie Review: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj Deliver Average Revenge Drama

Coolie Plot

At a bustling harbour, Simon Xavier (Nagarjuna Akkineni) runs a gold watch smuggling ring with the help of his loyal aide Dayalan “Dayal” (Soubin Shahir) and a crew of enforcers. Simon’s son, Arjun (Kanna Ravi), wants no part in the family’s criminal dealings and chooses an honest path as a customs officer.

When a police officer goes undercover as a harbour coolie to bust Simon’s operation, Dayal uncovers his identity and has him killed. Soon after, Dayal warns that another undercover cop is hiding among the coolies and puts a ₹2 crore bounty on their head.

Meanwhile, in another part of the city, Devaraj “Deva” (Rajinikanth) manages a strict boarding house where smoking and drinking are banned—seemingly far removed from the chaos at the harbour… for now.

Coolie Review and Analysis

Coolie is a middling revenge drama that sprinkles in a few well-executed moments but mostly feels amateurish in execution. Unlike Loki’s earlier works, this one leans heavily on drama—partly effective, but missing his trademark adrenaline-pumping elevations, save for one impressive flashback cut near the climax.

The first half plays out in a simple setup, with Rajini’s signature swag driving the narrative and Nagarjuna’s Simon role making a strong initial impression. However, the second half drags, and Nag’s promising arc turns into a half-baked afterthought. Rajini still owns the screen with his style, but Lokesh Kanagaraj's direction underplays his potential.

A handful of action blocks work in both halves, but when the rest of the film falls flat, these moments lose their punch. Cameos feel forced and add little value. Anirudh’s music fits well and tries to inject energy, but the overall technical finesse we usually expect from Loki is absent, and production values remain average.

Coolie Verdict

With expectations in check, Coolie is a one-time watch that survives on Rajini’s charisma, a few engaging set pieces, and flashes of what could have been a much sharper film.