Amid Speculation of BRS Joining NDA, KCR to Visit Delhi?

Hyderabad: Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao is reportedly visiting New Delhi soon. The visit of KCR to the national capital gains significance amid speculations that Telangana's opposition party is seeking an alliance with the BJP. However, the leaders from both sides have dismissed the claims.

Former BRS MLA Balka Suman has strongly reacted to the speculation of BRS joining hands with the saffron party for the upcoming general elections in the state. Condemning the claims of alliance, Suman said nobody from the party held talks with the Telangana BJP chief Kishan Reddy pertaining to the pre-poll tie-up.

“Have we (BRS) ever reached out to the BJP? Ours is a secular party and our party chief KCR is also a secular leader. It is the BJP which is spreading this kind of news,” Balka Suman clarified.

Recently, BRS leader Malla Reddy had hinted that the party may tie-up with the BJP. However, he rejected the reports that the party MLAs are in contact with the BJP leadership. He had also said that BJP leader Sanjay Reddy should not confuse the people with his comments.

Later, Malla Reddy clarified that the BRS will not have any electoral alliance with the saffron party. On the other hand, Bandi Sanjay stated that the party will not join hands with an alleged corrupt party. He added that the BRS was not invited to join the NDA when it was in power. Now, why would the party persuade KCR to forge an alliance.

