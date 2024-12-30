Allu Arjun Bail Petition: Postponed to January 3, Police Files Counter, Public Prosecution Demands Bail Cancellation

The hearing on Allu Arjun's bail petition took place today, December 30, in the Nampally Court. The police have filed a counter to the bail petition submitted by Allu Arjun. Senior counsel Niranjan Reddy presented arguments on behalf of Allu Arjun during the hearing.

The Public Prosecution has requested the court to reject Allu Arjun’s bail petition.

After hearing both sides, the Nampally Court has postponed its decision, which will now be delivered on January 3.