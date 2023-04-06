Airport-like Redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station At A Budget of Rs 719 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Secunderabad railway station on April 8, Union Minister Kishan Reddy announced. The budget for the project was already set at around Rs 650 crores and was now increased to Rs 719 crores to get airport-like amenities and to meet global standards.

Kishan Reddy shared some pictures on his official Twitter handle and wrote that “ .@narendramodi Government - Transforming Railway Infrastructure & Railway Travel! Telangana to get one of the most advanced state-of-the-art Railway Stations at #Secunderabad.”

As a part of the redevelopment, adequate parking areas, and convenient pickup, and drop-off areas will be constructed for the passenger's benefit, and also generate business opportunities and revenue. A double-story concourse of 108 meters in width is also planned, for the first-tier and second-tier passengers serving as a rooftop plaza. The existing platforms will get renovated to match the new station's ambiance. Along with fully covered platforms and a 5000KVP solar power plant.

It is good to hear all the development plans, But will the redevelopment work start as soon after the foundation stone ceremony? Will the full budget be sanctioned by the central government? Even though the design and planning are done, where is the space to construct all the designed and planned proposals, Will there be demolition of houses and streets around the railway station in Secunderabad?