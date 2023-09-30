Telangana minister shakes a leg

Hyderabad, Sep 30 (IANS) Telangana Labour Minister Malla Reddy never fails to amuse his supporters at public events.

At the age of 70, he can easily groove to the popular numbers and even compete with the youth.

At a 5K walkathon organised on World Heart Day by Malla Reddy Narayana multispeciality hospital, he shook a leg much to the surprise and amusement of the participants.

After dancing on the stage for a few minutes, he joined the participants to show his skills with Zumba dance.

Malla Reddy, who runs a group of educational institutions and hospitals, is known for exhibiting his energy and dancing skills at almost every event.

Last year, he was seen dancing in a car as part of the convoy heading to Munugode for the election rally of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

In 2015, when he was a Member of Parliament, Malla Reddy’s Gangnam style horse-trot dance had gone viral.

He was seen shaking a leg to the 2012 chartbuster at a college event in Hyderabad.

