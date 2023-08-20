Telangana minister faces flak for high-handed behaviour

Hyderabad, Aug 20 (IANS) Telangana’s Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav pulled a person and allegedly slapped him when he was moving ahead of him and getting closer to state Industries Minister K. T. Rama Rao during a programme.

The incident occurred in Hyderabad on Saturday during the inauguration of a steel flyover from Indira Park to VST.

A video clip of the incident went viral on social media on Sunday. Yadav’s high-handed behavior with a person, said to be his own party functionary, has come under flak from netizens.

Yadav is seen grabbing a person by his shirt from behind and pushing him when he was walking just behind the minister KTR, who is son of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

This EIGHT second video is an example of power drunken politicians of #Telangana?!

Yesterday, during the inaugural of the iconic #SteelBridge minister Talasani Srinivas slaps a man in full public view. Reason: When KTR was walking and the other #BRS leaders were following - a… pic.twitter.com/lnoor5xvUN — Revathi (@revathitweets) August 20, 2023

Not stopping at that, the minister is seen raising his hand to slap him.

