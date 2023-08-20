'Constitution allows tough action against those posing threat to national integrity'

Jammu, Aug 20 (IANS) J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday that the country's Constitution allows the administration to go tough against those posing a threat to national security and integrity.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of starting of the green Jammu and Kashmir Driver 2032-2034 campaign from IIM in Jammu, the L-G said it does not matter who says what as the Constitution allows tough action against those who pose threat to national integrity and those who have supported terrorism, its ecosystem and enjoyed government jobs through illegal means.

"There is a provision in Indian Constitution kept by the its architects like B.R. Ambedkar and others that says, 'go tough, rather hard against those who pose threat to state/nation’s integrity and sovereignty'. J&K administration has decided to go hard against those who have supported terrorism, its ecosystem and enjoyed government jobs through illegal means. So it does not matter who says what," Sinha said.

His statement assumes significance as it comes a day after J&K Bank sacked its officer, Sajad Bazaz after receiving credible reports against him from the agencies.

"Anyone who has supported terror and its eco-system will have to face the music. Security agencies adopted 360 degree approach in Kashmir to root out terrorism. Now same approach is being followed in Jammu region. We have achieved some success in Jammu and more is expected soon," the L-G said.

Sinha was alluding to former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti who in her X (formerly Twitter) post had criticised Sajad Bazaz's dismissal by commenting: "Selectively terminating Kashmiri employees by wrongfully dubbing them as terrorist sympathisers & pro ISI has been normalised. The accused is not given a chance to prove his innocence with the government acting as judge & jury. This hooliganism is meant to frighten Kashmiris into submission."

