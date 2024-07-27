Jorhat-Delhi direct air connectivity to commence from October: Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati, July 27 (IANS) The Civil Aviation Ministry has decided to commence direct air connectivity between Assam’s Jorhat and Delhi, Lok Sabha MP from Assam's Jorhat constituency Gaurav Gogoi said on Saturday.

The Congress leader mentioned that earlier this month, he had requested the Union Civil Aviation Minister to begin flight services between Jorhat and the national capital.

Gogoi met Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on July 1 and submitted a letter demanding air connectivity.

"He has informed me that a 189-seater flight will operate between Jorhat and Delhi. As per the information shared by the Minister, the routes connecting Jorhat to Delhi have been awarded to SpiceJet with 189-seater type of aircraft and frequency of 7 flights per week," he said.

The flight operations will commence on this route from October this year.

Currently, Jorhat has flight connectivity to Kolkata, Dibrugarh and Tezpur, operated by IndiGo.

Gogoi said: "Further, my request for increasing the frequency of flights and operations have also been raised with the scheduled domestic airlines for favourable consideration."

According to the Jorhat MP, previously, there was a direct flight between Delhi and Jorhat, which was greatly valued by the community for its convenience and efficiency.

Unfortunately, this service has been discontinued, leaving residents with limited and less optimal travel options, he said.

"The absence of a direct flight has not only inconvenienced travellers but has also resulted in significantly higher ticket prices, ranging from 12,000 to 15,000 for a single journey. Such high costs impose a heavy financial burden, particularly on those who depend on air travel for essential commuting purposes, such as medical emergencies, business travel, and family visits," Gogoi said.

He further said that Jorhat, renowned for its cultural heritage and economic potential, deserves reliable and direct air connectivity to Delhi.

"Restoring direct flights between these cities would not only enhance convenience for passengers but also stimulate economic growth by facilitating smoother business transactions and promoting tourism in the region," the Congress leader added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.