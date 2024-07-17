Urvashi Rautela’s 'leaked' bathroom video goes viral

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela sparked a controversy after her bathroom video was ‘leaked’ on the internet. In the 23-second-long intimate clip, the Skanda actress is shown stripping down for a bath. Considering the privacy of the individual, we have decided not to share the video clip here.

The actress, who is known for doing glamorous roles, seemed to be apparently unaware that a camera was installed in the bathroom which led to the breach of her privacy. Several social media users on various platforms have reacted to the viral private clip. They are asking if it was a ‘leaked’ clip or a deliberate PR stunt.

Some users pointed out that the actress was wearing a mangalsutra and the video clip appears to be a PR stunt to promote their upcoming movie. The actor or her team has not commented on the development so far.

The private clip has surfaced at a time when deepfake videos of actors and actresses are being circulated online. Recently, deepfakes of several celebrities like Rashmika Mandanna, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and Sara Tendulkar were widely shared online prompting the cybercrime police to register cases and arrest the culprits.

30-year-old Rautela is known for her work in films like Singh Saab The Great, Great Grand Masti, and Hate Story 4, to name a few. She has also done a few popular music videos.

