Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the steel bridge flyover at Indira Park here on Saturday. In recognition of the first Home Minister of state, Nayani Narasimha Reddy, the BRS government recently announced its decision to name the steel bridge after him.

Speaking on the occasion, KTR reiterated the BRS government’s commitment to improve the transportation infrastructure and urban facilities in the state’s capital. He said the steel bridge spanning 2.63 km is a testament to modern engineering. The elevated corridor stands over 81 steel piers.

The steel bridge will help the road users avoid major traffic junctions from Indira Park to Vidyanagar junction. Due to lack of space near the RTC crossroads, the flyover is going above the Metro Line-II. The flyover has been constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 450 crore under the Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP) by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The newly constructed steel bridge is expected to significantly reduce the travel time between Lower Tank Bund and VST.

