Telangana is a hub for life sciences, says CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Aug 24 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Sunday that the state has emerged as the hub for life sciences and that he is proud to see Hyderabad leading in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and medical technology sectors.

Addressing Biodesign Innovation Summit held here, he said Hyderabad rose from manufacturing to innovation in biotech, pharma and MedTech.

He assured end-to-end support for innovation in medical products using BioDesign, with the state government being a proactive partner.

Highlighting that Telangana is now a hub for India’s life sciences, he said medical devices and technology are crucial for the state. The state saw investments in diagnostic devices, imaging technologies, implants, surgical equipment and digital health solutions.

The Chief Minister said that Telangana established India’s largest dedicated Medical Devices Park at Sultanpur with more than 60 global and domestic companies already operating. It has the best infrastructure for research, prototyping, testing and manufacturing, he added.

Commending local startups, MSMEs and companies for the good work, the Chief Minister said this ecosystem makes Hyderabad a unique vibrant destination.

The Chief Minister said Hyderabad has a synergy of excellent academic institutions, skill development and industry partnerships, and as a result has a great workforce. Advocating for indigenous innovation to solve India's medical needs, he added that innovators and researchers will have access to Telangana's historical medical data, while strictly following data privacy.

“We will connect you to academic institutions, research, innovation bodies, the Young India Skills University and corporations,” he explained.

"For many years, our best minds were solving problems of other countries. It is a good thing. Time has now come when we must use our intelligence for helping our people,” he added.

He noted that BioDesign is a methodology that aims at solving unmet clinical needs into practical healthcare solutions, by not just innovating for creating devices but also validating the solutions clinically, and scaling through manufacturing.

Stating that Telangana is truly rising, the Chief Minister said the State was on track to become a $1 Trillion economy by 2034 and a $3 Trillion economy by 2047.

