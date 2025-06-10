Telangana HC dismisses petition challenging BRS MLA Harish Rao’s election

Hyderabad, June 10 (IANS) The Telangana High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition challenging the election of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T. Harish Rao from the Siddipet Assembly constituency.

The court dismissed the petition, which sought orders declaring Harish Rao’s election invalid.

Congress leader Chakradhar Goud had filed the petition, alleging that Harish Rao submitted false information in his election affidavit.

Hailing the High Court order, the BRS said that it has dealt a blow to the ruling Congress’s attempts to target its leaders as part of a political vendetta.

The opposition party accused the Congress government, headed by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, of engaging in vindictive politics by filing a series of "illegal and baseless" cases against its leaders.

From the recent phone-tapping case to the election petition, all cases were dismissed by the court. Harish Rao and his party claim these legal actions are politically motivated and aimed at silencing dissent.

The BRS said courts consistently ruled against such cases. It said that the judiciary once again delivered a strong response to the Congress’s conspiracies.

Harish Rao expressed his unwavering faith in the legal system. He emphasised that no amount of frivolous cases would deter him from questioning the government’s failures.

The BRS leader said that at least now, the Congress and Revanth Reddy should stop their vindictive politics and focus on fulfilling the promises made to people.

Harish Rao, a nephew of BRS President and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and a former minister, has been representing the Siddipet constituency since 2004.

Having been with the party since it was floated by Chandrasekhar Rao in 2001, he was elected from Siddipet for the seventh time in the 2023 elections.

In March, the Telangana High Court had quashed the First Information Report (FIR) registered against Harish Rao in the phone tapping case. This complaint was also filed by Goud, who alleged that Harish Rao, along with a police officer, tapped his phone when BRS was in power.

Harish Rao stated that the police filed an illegal case in December 2024 without any evidence and without conducting any investigation. He said the case was purely a political conspiracy and to harass him for questioning the government.

