CBSE Recruitment 2025: Tier-2 Exam Dates Announced for Superintendent and Junior Assistant Posts

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the dates for the Tier-2 typing test examination for the posts of Superintendent and Junior Assistant as part of recruitment for 2025. The Tier-2 examination for Superintendent will be conducted on July 5, 2025, according to the official notice. Candidates shortlisted for the Junior Assistant post will undergo the typing test from July 3 to July 5, 2025.

Admit Card Details

The CBSE will issue admit cards two days before the scheduled test date. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in. The admit card will contain essential details such as the exam date, time, and venue. Candidates must carry their admit cards to the exam center.

Travel Reimbursement for Candidates

Candidates who appeared for the Tier-1 exam from outside Delhi, Noida, Faridabad, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad are eligible for reimbursement of Sleeper Class (Non-AC) train fares. To claim reimbursement, candidates need to submit the following documents:

A copy of their train tickets

A canceled cheque from their bank account

These documents must be submitted during the Tier-2 or typing test. The reimbursement amount will be directly credited to the candidate's bank account.

Key Instructions for Contestants:

Regularly visit the official CBSE website for updates and amendments to the exam.

Download their admit cards immediately when they are uploaded.

Attend the exam center along with all supporting documents and admit cards.

Adhere to guidelines issued by the CBSE for a hassle-free exam experience.

By adhering to these instructions and staying informed, contestants can have a trouble-free experience on the Tier-2 exam.

Also read: NEET UG 2025 Results By June 14 – How to Check Your Scorecard