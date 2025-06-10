NEET UG 2025 Results By June 14 – How to Check Your Scorecard

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2025 results and final answer key by June 14. Students who appeared for the medical entrance exam on May 4 will be able to check their scores and qualifying status on the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.

To download their scorecards, candidates will need to log in using their application number and password. The result page will show the individual scores and whether the candidate has qualified for the next stage.

How to Check NEET UG 2025 Results:

Go to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the NEET UG 2025 Result link

Enter your application number and password

Your scorecard will appear on the screen

Download and save a copy for future reference

Once results are out, students who qualify can begin the counselling process for admission to MBBS, BDS, and other medical courses across India.

Answer Key and Objections

Before the final result, NTA releases a provisional answer key. Candidates are given a chance to challenge any answer or their recorded OMR responses.

Objection Fee: ₹200 per question

To view or challenge the answer key, log in to the official website and follow the instructions under “Display OMR Answer Sheet/Challenge Recorded Response and Answer Key.”

Key Details:

Exam Date: May 4, 2025

Expected Result Date: On or before June 14, 2025

Total Candidates: Around 20.7 to 21 lakh students appeared for the exam

Required Login Details:

Application number

Date of birth

Registered email ID

Mobile number

Security pin (captcha)

Stay tuned to the official website for updates and announcements.