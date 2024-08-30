Telangana to formulate new tourism policy, plans Health City

Hyderabad, Aug 30 (IANS) The Telangana government on Friday decided to formulate a new tourism policy to attract more domestic and international tourists.

As part of SPEED (Smart, Proactive, Efficient, and Effective Delivery) review, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy held a meeting with the top officials on tourism projects and asked them to formulate a new policy for the development of more tourist destinations.

He also urged the concerned officials to study the tourism policies of other states which are ranked best in the country in attracting tourists, and adopt suitable policies from them for Telangana.

The meeting decided to formulate separate policies for the development of temple tourism, eco-tourism, and health tourism.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to promote all the ancient temples, historical places, forest areas, and medical facilities in Telangana as the most attractive destinations for tourism.

It was decided to use 200 acres of government land to develop health tourism in the natural forest area of the Ananthagiri region. The meeting also discussed setting up a nature wellness centre on the lines of the Jindal Nature Cure Institute in Bangalore.

The officials have been asked to consult the representatives of Jindal Company to develop a wellness centre and also invite noted organisations in the field of naturopathy to open their centres in the state.

The Chief Minister also asked the officials to prepare plans for the development of a Health City in 1,000 acres of land in the proposed Fourth City of Hyderabad.

The government will formulate a new policy so that the companies that come forward to set up their centres here get adequate incentives.

The Health City will provide one-stop solution packages for medical services to those coming from different countries.

The officials were also instructed to introduce new tourism packages which will include transportation, accommodation and all the necessary facilities for tourists.

The Chief Minister asked the forest officials to explore the possibility of establishing safaris in the forest areas of Kawal Tiger Reserve and Amrabad, and also construct cottages for overnight stays at some places.

All the suitable areas for tourism will be identified and the officials of Tourism, Endowments and Forest Department will jointly decide projects to be developed on a priority basis.

The Chief Minister also announced that a new zoological park will be established outside Hyderabad in an area of about 1,000 acres which will be developed with a variety of animals and birds from different areas.

Tourism Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao, Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Principal Secretary (Tourism) Vani Prasad, Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Revenue Secretary Sailaja Ramayyar, Endowments Commissioner Hanumantha Rao, Health Secretary Christiana, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Dobrial, and other senior officials from various departments attended the meeting.

